The Space Force has selected Johns Hopkins University for its midcareer education programs, rather than setting up an independent war college to prepare guardians for more senior leadership roles.

It did not make sense for the small military branch to set up its own degree-awarding institution and the Space Force did not want to partner with another service branch focused on conflicts outside of space, such as those on land and sea, said Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton, commander of the Space Training and Readiness Command.

"We need to look at warfare through the space domain and no one else did that," he said.

For example, students will study treaties, law and policy specific to space, such as the impact of a ban on debris causing weapons. Debris in space can damage satellites or spacecraft. The U.S. has self-imposed a ban on anti-satellite missile testing to avoid such damage and would like the world to follow, The Associated Press reported earlier this year.

The dedicated education programs will be a new and powerful tool in developing thinking around warfare in space, Bratton said.

"We are taking advantage of a world-class education," he said.

The partnership will also offer cost savings to the military and a greater variety of course offerings than Space Force could offer on its own, he said. Students will earn a master's degree in international public policy that will include curriculum designed by the Space Force.

The classes will launch in the summer of 2023 and most of the 60 to 65 slots have already been filled with officers and civilians, Bratton said. The open seats are reserved for international students.

The program is expected to grow to 85 students, said Lori Hodge, spokeswoman for Space Training and Readiness Command.

Students will graduate in 10 months and likely remain in the area to work at the Pentagon to help mitigate the number of times officers need to move, Bratton said.

Many of the Space Force's more senior officers have come from the Air Force, but members of the Army, Navy and Marines have also transferred in, he said.