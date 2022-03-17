The south end of Space Center Drive at Platte Avenue will be closed from March 21 to early May as work continues on the $14 million Platte Avenue Bridge project, Colorado Springs city officials announced Thursday.
Space Center will be closed to westbound traffic on Platte starting Monday as crews prepare to do utility and paving work on the intersection. Access to Space Center will be available from the north via Galley Road. Bicyclists and pedestrians are advised to take alternate routes.
Crews are expected to work on underground electrical, sewer sanitation and stormwater infrastructure.
The project will replace the two bridges over Sand Creek on Platte, built in 1956, with one bridge.