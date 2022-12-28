The Southwest Airlines crisis that unfolded this past weekend is still affecting flights at the Colorado Springs Airport. Here are a few updates regarding flights scheduled for today.

Of the 12 scheduled in-bound flights today, eight flights have been canceled and one has been delayed, according to the airport’s flight status tracker.

Of the nine departing flights scheduled, five have been canceled and four are currently running on time.

The deadly winter storm that plagued this year’s holiday weekend resulted in a snowball effect of flight cancellations. But U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg labeled Southwest's problems a "system failure" Wednesday on "Good Morning America."