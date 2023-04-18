Multiple Southwest flights have been delayed out of Colorado Springs and Denver on Tuesday following a nationwide grounding of the airline due to "intermittent technical difficulties," according to social media.
Federal officials grounded Southwest Airlines flights nationwide, according to the Associated Press. By late morning on the East Coast, more than 1,500 Southwest flights had been delayed, accounting for over half of the delayed flights nationwide.
This morning @SouthwestAir experienced a technical issue with one of their internal systems.— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 18, 2023
At the airline’s request, the FAA paused Southwest’s departures as they resolved the issue.
The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FFA) said Southwest requested the pause on their flights. According to the airline's Twitter, they asked the FFA to hold departures due to 'intermittent' technical difficulties, and hope to resume flights as soon as possible.
As of 9:35 a.m., the airline announced through Twitter that they've resumed operations following a pause in service.
We’ve resumed operations this morning following a pause in service. Please visit https://t.co/64eTbzR9ph to check your flight status and explore self-service options as we work to restore operations and accommodate disrupted Customers as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/xGLJLsbiQV— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 18, 2023
At the Colorado Springs Municipal Airport, six out of 10 scheduled Southwest flights Tuesday are currently experiencing delays. For updated, real-time flight information, click or tap here.
For flight updates from the Denver International Airport, click or tap here.
Southwest passengers can also click or tap here for more information.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only