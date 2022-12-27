Most Southwest Airlines flights scheduled in and out of Colorado Springs Airport have been canceled Tuesday.

Of the 12 scheduled arrivals in Colorado Springs, nine are canceled, according to Colorado Springs Airport's flight status tracker. Two more in-bound flights are delayed and one is scheduled to arrive on time as of 10:30 a.m..

Of the 13 scheduled departures Tuesday, nine are canceled while the rest are listed as either already departed or leaving on time.

The situation at Denver International Airport remains a challenge, too, as operational issues for Southwest Airlines that started last week continued Tuesday.

The airline warns it will be operating at a reduced schedule for days, according to Gazette news partner 9News.

Of the 317 canceled and 87 delayed flights at DIA as of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, 293 of the canceled flights and 27 of the delayed flights were Southwest, according to FlightAware. The airline with the the next most canceled flights at DIA was United with 12 canceled and 18 delayed.

“We certainly had our impacts,” Greg Phillips, the director of aviation for the Colorado Springs Airport, said. “Southwest has slowed its entire network down to catch up.”

Phillips said Colorado Springs Airport saw its fair share of delays and cancellations over the Christmas holiday and that those delays and cancellations could continue over the next few days.

“We hope it's resolved by then,” Phillips said.

Phillips noted that Southwest was not the only airline impacted but Southwest was hit harder due to its flying model. Unlike other airlines that use a standard hub and spoke model, sending flights to and from a central hub, Southwest uses a linear model where planes travel linearly from city to city.

“That allows them to fly more cost-effectively when the system is working,” Phillips said. “This just kind of a cavalcade of unfortunate events in addition to the storm ... we still have a pilot shortage and crew shortage. But in their particular model, it takes them time to get them back where they need to be.”

Phillips said the holiday boom of traffic did not help the situation either.

“We’re doing everything we can do to support them,” Phillips said. “They’re trying to resolve it and get back on track.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people.

Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was by far the leader in canceled flights. About 4,000 domestic U.S. flights were canceled Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware, and 2,900 of those were Southwest's.

Other major airlines, including American, United, Delta and JetBlue, suffered cancellations rates of between none and 2% Tuesday. The cancellation rate at Southwest Airlines was 62%, according to FlightAware, after the airline cancelled more that 70% of its flights Monday.

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said at a press conference in Houston that cancellations snowballed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place

“So we’ve been chasing our tails, trying to catch up and get back to normal safely, which is our number one priority as quickly as we could,” he said. "And that’s exactly how we ended up where we are today.”

More than 2,800 more flights had already been canceled in the U.S. as of 7 a.m. Tuesday and problems are likely to carry over at least into Wednesday.

Passengers stood in long lines trying to rebook their flights. The Department of Transportation said on Twitter that it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service.” The tweet said the department would look into whether Southwest could have done anything about the cancellations and whether the airline was complying with its customer service plan.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that the airline would operate just over a third of its usual schedule to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

“We had a tough day today. In all likelihood we’ll have another tough day tomorrow as we work our way out of this,” he said Monday evening. “This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen.”