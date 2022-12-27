California resident Kelly Shaughnessy secured her winter clothes in a carry-on bag alongside gifts for her relatives, anticipating smooth retrieval during one of two family visits a year. Quality time is a rare commodity ever since her mother, sister, niece and nephews relocated to Colorado Springs.

She set out for the airport on Friday, first in Fresno and ultimately in Burbank after Colorado-bound cancellations. But it would be two days before she arrived at her Centennial State destination, sans any belongings but those on her back. Rather than in the embrace of loved ones, Shaughnessy spent her Christmas stuck in California as one of many Southwest Airlines passengers whose holiday plans were uprooted by a frenzy of canceled flights.

“I did a video phone call from home to at least see everybody, but it’s just like, I should be there right now, you know? It’s heartbreaking,” Shaughnessy said. “I missed everything. Everything.”

Of the 12 scheduled arrivals in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, eight were canceled, according to Colorado Springs Airport's flight status tracker. Three more in-bound flights were delayed as of 2:30 p.m. Passengers recounted their holiday woes as they waited outside the Southwest baggage kiosk in search of missing bags or reimbursements.

“If you’re looking for bags from Denver, just to let you know, we have not gotten any bags from Denver yet,” a Southwest Airlines employee announced to the travelers.

“I guess we can go,” said one woman waiting in line.

As the line to the kiosk continued behind them, piles of unclaimed luggage began to form in baggage claim as more flights arrived days late from last week's wave of cancellations.

The deadly winter storm that plagued this year’s holiday weekend resulted in a snowball effect of flight cancellations. The airline has already canceled 60% of its flights for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Greg Phillips, the director of aviation for the Colorado Springs Airport, said that although Southwest was not the only airline affected by the storm, it was hit the hardest due to its flying model.

While other airlines utilize the standard hub and spoke model, sending flights to and from a centralized hub, Southwest uses a “point-to-point model,” in which planes travel from city to city, lacking a central hub.

“That allows them to fly more cost-effectively when the system is working,” Phillips said. “This (is) just kind of a cavalcade of unfortunate events in addition to the storm. ... We still have a pilot shortage and crew shortage. But in their particular model, it takes them time to get them back where they need to be.”

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

As Southwest continues to try to find a remedy for its mass cancellations, travelers are scrambling to find a way home.

Barbara Noel was grateful for a smooth experience obtaining a rental car. Since she was unable to get in touch with Southwest, and the earliest flight home available wouldn’t be until Monday, she’s opting to drive the 19 hours home to Michigan.

“I spent eight hours on hold, and nothing. No word back, no refund,” Noel said.

Noel attempted to call the airline at 1 a.m. Tuesday to avoid staying on hold — instead she spent two hours calling only for her call to drop over 15 times.

Stewart Mellon said he felt lucky compared to other travelers. He arrived at the Baltimore airport for a 2:30 p.m. connecting flight to Dallas on Christmas Eve. Southwest, lacking proper updates, finally canceled the flight at 8:30 p.m., six hours later.

“They just kept delaying, delaying, delaying, saying they’d be able to take off once crew arrived. I knew we weren't taking off from the start,” Mellon said.

Mellon was able to book a hotel for the night and a rental car for Monday, and he even secured a partial refund for their connecting flight after three hours on hold. He expressed gratitude for what he described as only a few minor inconveniences.

“I drove 12 hours today to see my grandkids. I’m fortunate for that.”

But for Shaughnessy, a longtime Southwest traveler with reward miles and a credit card to show for it, the airline’s poor communication will be hard to move on from. “It will be a long time” before she will consider flying Southwest again, she said while trying to to find luggage after a shuttle ride from Denver on Tuesday morning.

For now, she will wait for her luggage and the Christmas presents lost therein.

