Southmoor Drive in Fountain is scheduled to close Wednesday because of bank erosion that could compromise the road's stability, a City of Fountain statement said Thursday.

The erosion along Fountain Creek could "create unsafe conditions for motorists," the statement said. All property owners near the street will still have access to their lots after the closure, which will be from the north side of the American Legion driveway to about 50 yards north of the driveway, it said.

"The City is monitoring the conditions of the road very closely and working with the Fountain Creek Watershed District on a solution," the statement read.

The city did not say when the road could be reopened.

RELATED: