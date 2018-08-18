Southern El Paso County’s year of discontent keeps getting worse. First came fires, then hail, and, on Friday, floods.
“2018 has been challenging for the Hanover area,” said Hanover Fire Department Chief Carl Tatum. “It has been a mental drain on people who haven’t had a chance to recuperate between fire, drought, hail, rain and other emergencies.”
Friday’s storm dropped between about 1 and 2 inches of rain on unincorporated areas south of Colorado Springs. Tatum had 15 firefighters responding to the litany of emergency calls alongside firefighters from Fountain, Fort Carson, Security and Colorado Springs.
First, they rushed out to the bridge at Boca Raton Heights and Indian Village Heights, which had crumbled under an inch of water, debris, rubbish and a sizable tree. Ten minutes later, drivers were calling to report that cars were being swept off Interstate 25 near Pikes Peak International Raceway. Many were driving too fast, hydroplaned, and slid off the road, Tatum said. Others drove off the highway intentionally to cut onto the frontage road and got trapped in water and mud.
The firefighters initiated a water rescue, bringing people trapped in vehicles to safety. No one was hurt.
Just as things seemed as though they couldn’t get worse, a propane tank was found to be seeping into the water that was draining through the community. The storm also caused a leak in a pipe owned by Wigwam Mutual Water Company, which issued a boil order to about 400 residents.
Saturday morning, Tatum and county partners had an extensive to-do list.
“We had a meeting this morning and were asking what the impact of the debris in Fountain Creek would be; how the rain Friday and possibly Saturday would impact the culverts, Wigwam Road and I-25,” Tatum said. “One storm is a lot to deal with, and back-to-back ones are even tougher.”
The back-to-back emergencies in southern El Paso County started March 16 when the Carson Midway fire ignited during a live ammo training exercise at Fort Carson. The fire burned 3,300 acres, destroyed three homes and forced thousands to evacuate. No injuries were reported.
Though the fire was 100 percent contained by March 18, a tire pile near the 20800 block of Prairie Fire Point continued to burn and smolder, spewing toxic smoke.
Several Midway Ranch residents, frustrated at what they considered the Army’s disregard for their safety, criticized the decision to hold a training exercise when a red flag warning was in effect for the region due to the high fire danger from drought and strong winds.
About a month later, the 117 fire scorched more than 42,000 acres of prairie in the Hanover area on the east side of the interstate. Firefighters battled a maelstrom of flames fueled by 50 to 60 mph winds the day the fire sparked. Despite their efforts, the blaze engulfed about 41,000 acres in the first 24 hours.
By the time the fire was extinguished, it had destroyed 18 residences and 21 more barns, sheds and other buildings and caused $1.3 million in damages, El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker told The Gazette.
As residents pieced their lives back together, a less visible and immediately destructive force was still at work: drought. Colorado’s mountain snowpack shrunk to record-low levels in January and, despite spurts of snowstorms, was never able to recover. By May 1, 81.53 percent of the state was considered to be in a drought, and more than half was in a severe, extreme or exceptional drought.
At the time, the eastern half of El Paso County was in severe drought, while the western half was in moderate drought. By the end of June, most of the county was in severe drought. In the Hanover area, the drought was rated extreme.
Dave Rose, a spokesman for El Paso County, said county Code Enforcement has stepped up its response to code violations in the area and is working with community members to remove illegally dumped rubbish and tire walls like the one that burned during the Carson Midway fire.
“There are multiple small waste tire dumps on private property that are out-of-sight and out-of-mind,” Rose said. “People also have deposited trash and rubbish in ravines, so the county has been working with neighbors to address those trash complaints and to work with people to get their property cleaned up.”
Even with the county’s increased attention on the issue, though, couches, porcelain toilets, full garbage bags, plastic bottles and other trash are strewn on the side of roads throughout the Midway community.
Efforts to mitigate fire risk are only slowed when storms like Friday’s hit and officials are forced to redirect attention to emergency response and recovery.
“It’s been really tough on those folks,” Rose said. “From the county’s perspective, even just the damage on Old Pueblo Road is a serious issue because some people have to take a 15-mile detour to get home. We can’t put a temporary fix in because these storms easily would’ve washed it away.”
The road was washed out during a July thunderstorm and is expected to cost the county $1.2 million to restore.
Through the destruction, Tatum was constantly reminded of the resiliency of the community in south El Paso County.
His crews, alongside fire teams, law enforcement agencies and other emergency responders in the county, are ready to deploy to any disaster afflicting the community and lend a hand to nearby agencies when they can.
“We train for these types of emergencies and are quick to identify the issues at hand and who to call for the resources need to address them,” Tatum said.
