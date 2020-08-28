A wildfire in southern Colorado reached 1,100 acres Friday, according to state officials.
The East Fork Fire started by lightning on Saturday, Aug. 22 11 miles southeast of Trinidad. It remains 10% contained.
The fire prompted a closure for Sugarite Canyon State Park, which crosses the Colorado and New Mexico border.
Although the fire remains in Colorado, a watershed near Raton, NM is threatened and has seen some impact above Lake Dorothy. The fire has not reached the main watershed of Lake Moloya; the watershed remains a top priority after life safety.
A total of 55 firefighting personnel are battling flames, along with aerial support by two large air tankers, two UH-60 Blackhawks from the Colorado Air National Guard, Air Attack, and a Multi Mission Aircraft. Additional resources are expected to help over the weekend, officials said.