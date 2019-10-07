PUEBLO - A community is in mourning after a Pueblo pastor was killed during an alleged fight with his son overnight Sunday.
Police tell Gazette news partner KKTV the victim's wife called 911 just before 3:45 a.m. Sunday, and said her husband had been shot while he and their 23-year-old son struggled over a gun. When officers arrived at the home in the 1900 block of Sherwood Lane, they found 52-year-old Cecilio Ortiz lying unresponsive inside. First responders couldn't revive him and he died at the scene.
Ortiz's son Malachi remained at the scene and was taken into custody. He faces second-degree murder charges. Jail record show he remains in the Pueblo County Detention Center as of Monday morning.
A growing memorial could be seen in front of The Lord's Fellowship church at Evans and Summit, where grieving congregants gathered Sunday afternoon.