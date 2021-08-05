Pueblo police are looking for a woman who forced her son into her car trunk Wednesday, law enforcement said.
Pueblo police searched for 33-year-old Chelsea Trujillo after she was spotted pushing her 5-year-old son into the trunk of her Chevy Malibu around 2:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Norwood Avenue, police said.
Officers searched for Trujillo at several locations but could not find her nor her child. She and her son are homeless, police said.
Police encouraged those with information about Trujillo or her child to contact Detective Severson at 719-320-6035. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
