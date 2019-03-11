People buying Powerball lottery tickets in Estes Park, Colorado.
Somebody bought a $2.7 million lottery ticket in Pueblo last week, but has yet to claim the prize, officials said. 

The winning ticket was picked up Wednesday at a King Soopers at 102 W. 29th St. 

The winning numbers were 4-15-22-33-41. Lottery-goers should check their tickets.

