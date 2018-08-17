A woman reportedly told police she made up an elaborate robbery story in Pueblo on Wednesday.
Police were called to a Honeybaked Ham store in the 1000 block of W. 6th Street on a report of an armed robbery. Nadine Wyatt, 49, was a marijuana grow courier. She told officers she had just made a delivery to Starbuds at 4305 Thatcher Ave. when she claimed she was forced off the road by a man in a truck. Wyatt went on to tell police the man was armed with a gun and robbed her of the money she had just collected.
Officers searched the area but couldn't find the suspect's truck. Investigators took the time to review nearby video surveillance of the alleged incident. Turns out, according to police, Wyatt made the whole robbery up. The video contained evidence that contradicted Wyatt's story.
Police say Wyatt admitted to taking the money herself. Investigators found the exact amount of money that was reported stolen in her spare tire compartment.