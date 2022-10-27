A man and a woman from Pueblo were identified as the two people killed in a late Tuesday-night shootout with Douglas County sheriff's deputies at RTD’s light rail station in Lone Tree.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced the deaths of David Strain, 31, and Clarissa Daws, 29, in a Facebook post Thursday after positive identifications were made by the coroner's office.

Strain and Daws had warrants for their arrests related to auto theft and one was wanted for questioning in another Denver metro-area shooting, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said Wednesday at a press conference.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office released an edited video of the shooting that resulted in the pair's deaths.

Officials reported deputies were patrolling the rail station's parking lot, 10203 Station Way, late Tuesday when they noticed a “suspicious Black Kia with no license plates and the locks punched out.” The vehicle was tucked in a hidden spot in the garage and its front window was covered by a shade visor, Spurlock said.

A deputy called for backup and six officers responded. Deputies announced themselves and knocked on both side windows, but did not get a response, Spurlock said.

The suspects opened fire on the deputies through both side windows. All six deputies fired back. Spurlock said the deputies exchanged three separate volleys of gunfire about 7-9 minutes apart and said each volley was initiated by the suspects.

One deputy was hit in the face with car window glass and went to the hospital with minor injuries. All the involved deputies are on leave, which is standard operating procedure for any officer-involved shootings.

The Kia was confirmed stolen from Pueblo. Officials found two weapons in the car, but did not say what type of weapons they were. Spurlock said the garage is a popular area for auto thieves to hide out, which is why officers were patrolling.

After, hearing a lot of gunshots, Gorsline and Tejada heard sirens and watched the emergency vehicles arrive.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo.

