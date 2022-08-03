A stolen pickup truck, a stolen handgun, drugs and nearly $5,000 in cash were recovered by Pueblo police after an arrest early Wednesday.

Pueblo police arrested Andre Trujillo while he was asleep in a truck in the 4800 block of north Elizabeth Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Trujillo was in a 2019 Ram 1500 that was allegedly stolen from Colorado Springs. Police also found a stolen handgun, 19 grams of drugs they suspect to be fentanyl and about $4,700 in cash.

Trujillo, 31, was previously convicted of felony menacing, police said.

Trujillo is suspected of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and distribution of a controlled substance.