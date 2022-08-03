Pueblo police arrest

Pueblo police arrested Andre Trujillo on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

 Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

A stolen pickup truck, a stolen handgun, drugs and nearly $5,000 in cash were recovered by Pueblo police after an arrest early Wednesday.

Pueblo police arrested Andre Trujillo while he was asleep in a truck in the 4800 block of north Elizabeth Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Trujillo was in a 2019 Ram 1500 that was allegedly stolen from Colorado Springs. Police also found a stolen handgun, 19 grams of drugs they suspect to be fentanyl and about $4,700 in cash.

Trujillo, 31, was previously convicted of felony menacing, police said.

Trujillo is suspected of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and distribution of a controlled substance.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments