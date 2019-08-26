A man is suspected of setting a house on fire in Pueblo early Sunday while three people were sleeping inside and witnesses reported seeing the man walk away from the home carrying a gas can, according to Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.
Victor Mcentire, 44, was seen leaving the home by witnesses who were reportedly picking up a friend at about 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Santa Rosa Street. The home was fully engulfed in flames when the witnesses arrived, the sheriff's office said.
One of the residents told deputies that he woke up from hearing his roommate coughing and realized the house was on fire, and was then able to escape by climbing through a bedroom window along with his wife. The other resident was able to get out through a back door. The identities of the residents were not made public. One resident suffered from smoke inhalation and there were no other injuries reported.
Pueblo Rural Fire crews extinguished the fire quickly, but the damage to the home was so extensive that Pueblo Regional Building condemned it, according to the news release from the sheriff's office. Deputies obtained a search warrant for Mcentire's home, where he was arrested at about 7 a.m.
Mcentire had been at the home Saturday night when he got into a verbal confrontation with another man visiting the home, according to investigators.
Mcentire was booked into Pueblo County Jail and is facing charges of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson and criminal mischief, deputies said.
Deputies are searching for 49-year-old Lori Chavez and 46-year-old Patrick Franco as persons of interest. To report any information, call the sheriff's office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.