Trinidad police arrested Jonathon Armijo on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder after an explosive device maimed a man at a Trinidad apartment complex Monday, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Gazette news partner KKTV.
Police received a report that a "box went of" at the Trinidad Apartments in the 300 block of East North Avenue around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived a woman screamed, "Help him," and a man was found with severe injuries to his face, hand and chest, the affidavit said.
The victim, 22-year-old Diego Hurtado, picked up a wooden package in the parking lot with a note that read, “Sissy mom and dad’s rings! DO NOT LOSE! See you at the wedding!”
Hurtado carried the package across the packing lot. When he was near the building's office he opened the package and it exploded . Hurtado was taken to Mount San Rafael Hospital and later to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, according to the affidavit.
Neighbors in the area told police they saw Armijo leaving an apartment across from where Hurtado found the device. Police then questioned Armijo's girlfriend who said she called Armijo over after the explosion, but later told police Armijo was in the area before the explosion, officers reported in the affidavit.
Police then saw Armijo take trash bags to the apartment complex dumpsters. Officer searched the trash bags and found latex gloves, medical gauze, packaging for “mini clear containers” and a receipt with Armijo's name on it, police reported.
During the officers' investigation they discovered Armijo purchased the same materials found in the explosive device at the local Walmart on Saturday.
Police also connected Armijo to another explosion on Friday in the parking lot of the Trinidad Walmart where Ron Garcia pried open a package left near the steps of his camper in the parking lot thinking it was a gift. When Garcia opened the box it exploded in his face causing multiple injuries, the affidavit said.
Officers pulled over Armijo for a traffic violation around 3:10 p.m. Monday because his license plate was covered and took him in for questioning. During questioning Armijo admitted to building the explosive devices, the affidavit said.
Armijo faces attempted first-degree murder and two counts of potential use of explosives or incendiary devices.