At least one person is in the hospital after an explosion caused a structure fire at an industrial building southeast of Pueblo Tuesday morning, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The condition of the person in the hospital is not known, KKTV reported.
Around 10:35 a.m., the Pueblo Fire Department received a call about an explosion at a concrete railroad tie manufacturing facility at 3201 Lime Road, a spokesman told KKTV.
The spokesman said someone cutting or welding near an oil barrel sparked the initial explosion. All 39 of the facility's employees were accounted for.