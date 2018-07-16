WETMORE — Emergency crews faced 500-pound boulders and other obstacles as they worked to clear Colorado 96 after a deluge of rain Sunday, reported Gazette news partner KKTV.
Colorado 96 was closed between Wetmore and Westcliffe about 6 p.m. Sunday. It reopened once, only to quickly close again after a landslide sent debris flowing back onto the highway section that crews had spent four hours cleaning up.
"We had rock and debris across the road in probably 10 different places," said Custer County Undersheriff Chris Barr.
The highway still was closed at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Colorado 69 at Texas Creek is the alternate route to the Westcliffe and Wetmore areas.
Wetmore saw its river rise to disconcerting levels, with flooding blamed partly on the burn scar from the Junkins fire two years ago.
Shelby Murphey said her family moved their valuables, lest they get wet or swept away.
The once-familiar landscape was transformed into a muddy mess.
"We sometimes play down there, but not now … it’s too scary right now,” Murphey said.