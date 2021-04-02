A firefighter from the Penrose Fire Department died in a work-related accident, the agency announced on Facebook Thursday night.
Greg Gatzke, an assistant fire chief for the Penrose Fire Department, which is about 40 miles south of Colorado Springs, died while working at Fort Carson Wednesday, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
No other details about Gatzke's death were released. More information will be posted as it becomes available.