A family was able to escape without injury after a fire tore through their home early Christmas morning.
The fire started at 1:40 a.m. on 40th Lane southeast of Pueblo. Pueblo Rural Fire Protection District, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and the Chemical Depot were among the agencies that responded.
Firefighters have released limited information at the time of this writing, but based on photos from the Pueblo Rural Fire Protection District, the fire caused significant damage inside the home.
