A Cañon City man faces additional drug-related charges after being arrested this week on suspicion of vehicular homicide in the death of his 3-year-old son.
Isaac Bullard, 38, is suspected of growing 30 or more marijuana plants, possession with intent to manufacture and distribute 50 pounds or more of marijuana and unlawful manufacturing of marijuana concentrate using dangerous substances, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Investigators found the marijuana after searching Bullard's home in the 1000 block of Natalie Street, the release stated.
Authorities are also pursuing a "special offender" charge. According to Colorado law, a person becomes a "special offender" when he or she commits a drug felony with a large amount of drugs, as a part of a pattern of criminal drug activity, with a deadly weapon, on school grounds or when using a child to help with the crime.
Bullard's additional charges came one day after he allegedly hit his son with a car. After, Bullard drove the boy to Cañon City Fire Station No. 1 to get help, the release stated. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died.
On Wednesday, Bullard was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, child abuse, careless driving causing death and driving under the influence of drugs, court records show.
He is being held at Fremont County jail without bond.