Communities around southern Colorado and the U.S. are coming together Tuesday evening for National Night Out.
The event is held every year on the first Tuesday in August. The goal is to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the people who live in their communities.
Some communities have big events for everyone. In El Paso County, deputies focus more on getting to know individual neighborhoods. Brent Ambuehl, the crime prevention coordinator for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, said there were 11 neighborhood watch groups that were holding their own events Tuesday evening.
“This really gives us an opportunity to get into the neighborhoods and have the neighbors actually speak to a deputy, whether you have a burger or soda and just talk to them on a 10-15 minute time span,” he said.
Ambuehl said there would be deputies visiting every event, and the sheriff and undersheriff would even be attending some.
During some of the National Night Out events there will be food, games, music and K-9 demonstrations. Here's a list of some local communities that are participating:
Cañon City Police Department
Macon Plaza
5-7 p.m.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Various neighborhoods
6-8 p.m.
*Contact Brent Ambuehl at BrentAmbuehl@elpasoco.com to find out if there’s an event near you
Florence Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol 2A
Pathfinder Park
4-8 p.m.
Fort Carson
Soldier Memorial Chapel
4-8 p.m.
*For Department of Defense ID cardholders and their guests
Pueblo Police Department
Pueblo Riverwalk Floodwall (Victoria Street)
4-8 p.m.
Woodland Park Police Department and Teller County Sheriff’s Office
Ute Pass Cultural Center
5:30-8 p.m.