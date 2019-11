A southeastern Colorado Springs bank was robbed Saturday, Colorado Springs police said.

About noon, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a TCF Bank, 2930 S. Academy Blvd.

No arrests have been announced and police did not release any suspect information.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported that suspects in a small, red vehicle were seen near Interstate 25 and West Cimarron Street throwing items out of the car's window.

