Winter snow and spring rain have chased drought conditions out of nearly all of Colorado and farmers are reveling in it by planting “every available acre,” as one Avondale farmer put it.
“It’s terrific. I’m putting in 14-hour days just trying to make use of all the water we’re getting right now,” said Dan Hobbs of Hobbs & Meyer Farms.
Only a year ago, farmers in Southeastern Colorado were leaving significant amounts of land un-planted as a hedge against likely crop losses from extremely dry conditions. But not this year. The federal US Drought Monitor shows the state virtually clear of any signs of drought except for a small strip in Southeastern Colorado, which is marked as slightly dry.
