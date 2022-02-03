Retiring Chief of Police Vince Niski and El Paso County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Joseph Roybal discussed recruitment and policing issues at a Thursday night pubic safety forum hosted by republican Rachel Stovall, candidate for House District 17.
Niski and Roybal were joined by prominent city officials in 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen, City Council President Tom Strand and El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly.
While the forum covered many hot topics such as crime - particularly homicide rates -, homelessness and fentanyl use, the issue of policing and recruitment produced familiar discussions against the backdrop of a nation that has been split on police accountability for several years.
Niski and Roybal agreed that law enforcement recruitment efforts have been hit hard.
Roybal said the sheriff's office major role is the management and operation of the El Paso County jail which serves Colorado Springs and its surrounding areas. To that end, the department has seen success by providing incentives to those with corrections experience. Roybal said they are going to have the largest academy since 2015 this year.
The Colorado Springs Police Department by contrast had 1,250 applicants in 2019. That number is down to 850 last year, according to Niski.
It's not about money, Niski said. It's about pressure from families who want their loved ones to be done with such a polarizing career, particularly those in the minority community.
"Law enforcement is a dirty [phrase] in some areas," he said.
To combat the downturn in interest, Niski said his staff has begun to sell the city as a law enforcement friendly town to potential recruits. Echoing that sentiment, Strand told those in attendance to thank a police officer much like they would thank a member of the military.
In response to a question posed to the five-man panel, officials attempted to repudiate any notion that people of color are being targeted by law enforcement.
"The perception among minority groups, people of color, is that there's a focus and more attention paid to them," Strand said. "We need to allow the public to understand how our police and sheriff's department operate in enforcing laws and ordinances."
Strand also suggested the public do ride alongs with law enforcement to get an understating of what goes into a traffic stop or how peace officers approach different situations.
Niski added that the police department is having a use of force study done by a professional group that is looking at the department's statistical data. He said he's been informed by researchers that comparing arrest data with just demographic data isn't accurate but rather people should comparing arrest data with who is committing crimes in the community.
"The perception that we target minority groups, we target people of color, I don't agree with. I have never agreed with that," Niski said. "Could it happen in communities? Absolutely. Could it happen in entire police departments? I don't think so in Colorado."
Later in the in forum, Niski indicated that he didn't see the need for the city council's creation of the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission in 2020. One of the stated goals of the commission is to "provide a conduit for the concerns and needs of both citizens and the police department to be shared and discussed with city council," the city's website said.
Niski's statement drew an audible response from Jacqueline Armendariz Unzueta, who said she is an unaffiliated voter in the House District 17.
"The fact the chief still believes LETAC wasn't necessary when there is very clear evidence it was a strong desire of the community shows his vow to protect and serve is just lip service," Unzueta told The Gazette afterward. "CSPD seems to think residents should simply obey and comply because they exist in a bubble of nearly infallible beliefs and are frustratingly unable to be introspective. What hubris. Such arrogance is dangerous for bullies with badges and guns."