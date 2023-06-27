Military families in need can pick up meal kits at 10 a.m. on Friday from the Southeast & Armed Services YMCA.

The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation and Move for Hunger are distributing 500 meal kits on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release.

The kits are open to all enlisted families and no military ID is required to receive one.

"The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, and specifically the Southeast Armed Services Y Center is very proud to partner with the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation and Move For Hunger to provide food resources for junior enlisted men and women in uniform and their families stationed in the Pikes Peak Region," said Boyd Williams, President & CEO, YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region in a statement "Serving the brave men and women in our military community is one of the tenets of our organization's cause and aligning with the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation and Move For Hunger allows our Y to bring the resources from the foundation to a local service member in need."