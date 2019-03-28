sink hole
Photo courtesy of Colorado State Patrol.
A sink hole has closed southbound South Academy Boulevard is closed between Milton Proby Parkway and Colorado 85.

The closure will last for several hours as El Paso County Public Works repairs the damage, Colorado State Patrol tweeted.

