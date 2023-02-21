Southbound Interstate 25 is blocked at Uintah Street following a traffic crash Tuesday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said no injuries have been reported and did not have any further information.

As of 11:07 a.m. the right and center lanes have reopened. The left lane remains closed, according to a recent tweet from Colorado Springs Traffic.

The crash has been cleared and all lanes have reopened as of 11:30 a.m., according to the Colorado Springs Traffic twitter account.

