The Colorado Department of Transportation is advising motorists driving south on Interstate 25 to find an alternate route as emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle pileup on the southbound lanes of the highway between Mesa Ridge Parkway and U.S. 85.
The agency sent an initial tweet at 2:15 p.m. about the crash, which took place near Fountain. As many as 9-10 were involved in the wreck, including semi trucks and passenger vehicles, according to State Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler.
One person was transported to a nearby hospital, Kessler said. That person's condition is unknown.
CDOT advised drivers to expect delays for the next few hours.
Click or tap here for updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.