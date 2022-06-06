Cop Lights.jpg

The Colorado Department of Transportation is advising motorists driving south on Interstate 25 to find an alternate route as emergency crews respond to a crash on the southbound lanes of the highway between Mesa Ridge Parkway and U.S. 85.

The agency sent an initial tweet at 2:15 p.m. about the crash, which took place near Fountain. No injury information was provided.

CDOT advised drivers to expect delays for the next few hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

