Interstate 25 southbound lanes reopened south of Pikes Peak International Raceway after a semi rolled over during a crash Friday morning, Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.
Traffic was blocked between exit 116 at County Line Road and exit 115 at Pinon Rest Area south of Fountain for over six hours. Cars were rerouted through a detour beginning at mile marker 122.
A semi truck rolled and another semi truck collided with the first. Crews finished cleaning up the crash and lanes were reopened as of 1 p.m.
No one was transported to the hospital as a result of the crash, Colorado State Patrol said.
Clean up continues on I25 near Exit 116. Crews are working fast to get debris cleared out. Roadway remains closed at Exit 122 south. pic.twitter.com/qMn72mvZeA— CSP Pueblo (@CSP_Pueblo) December 18, 2020