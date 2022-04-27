A hazmat incident between Castle Rock and Larkspur shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 25 Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Just before noon southbound lanes closed between the Plum Creek Parkway and Tomah Road exits after a piece of equipment broke off a truck onto the highway, releasing some "radioactive material," Colorado State Patrol said.

Hazmat teams arrived and set up a 300 foot perimeter around the piece of equipment (a density gage) and crews cleaned up the material and retrieved the gage, state trooper said.

There was no expectation of when the lanes would reopen and "long delays" were expected, CDOT said.

Traffic was routed off exit 174 at Tomah Road, state trooper said.

CDOT originally reported the closure as "fire activity."