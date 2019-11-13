UPDATE 6:47 a.m.
The truck has been removed from its perch on the guardrail. All lanes of I-25 in both directions are now open.
--
A crash involving a box truck just north of the El Paso/Douglas County line has snarled traffic in both directions just in time for the Wednesday morning rush hour.
According to Colorado State Patrol, the driver of the truck lost control and slammed into the concrete barrier splitting the interstate, taking some of the concrete out with him. The truck is now high-angled on the barrier and dangling over the roadway.
All southbound lanes and at least one northbound lane are closed about a half-mile north of exit 163 (Palmer Lake).
Traffic anchor Jordan Sherman advises strongly advises drivers to take an alternate route and avoid both directions of the interstate.