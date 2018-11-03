A 2-year-old child is in "beyond critical" condition after a crash involving a 45-foot-long motor home and at least six other vehicles Saturday on southbound Interstate 25 near Northgate Boulevard, Colorado State Patrol said.
A Flight for Life helicopter will land on the interstate to transport the child, State Patrol spokesman Cpl. Ivan Alvarado said.
Multiple other people were injured and are being transported to local hospitals.
Dispatchers reported that the steering wheel of the RV, which is 45,000 pounds, broke, causing the driver of motor home to lose control.
The crash, which occured about 12:30 p.m., shut down all lanes of southbound traffic between Baptist Road and Northgate Boulevard. Traffic is getting by on the shoulder, Alvarado said.
Alternative routes include CO 83.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates