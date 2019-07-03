Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 north of Colorado Springs have been shut down because of hazardous material spill, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
Colorado State Patrol said the material that was spilled was ammonium nitrate fertilizer.
Under normal handling conditions, ammonium nitrate is not harmful. However, inhalation of high concentrations of ammonium nitrate dust can cause respiratory tract irritation
Crews were cleaning the interstate between exit 156, Northgate Boulevard, and exit 153, Interquest Parkway, but CDOT had no estimate of when the road would be reopened.
No information was immediately available on how the spill happened.