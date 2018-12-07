All lanes of southbound Academy Boulevard between Palmer Park Boulevard and East San Miguel Street are expected to be closed through Saturday afternoon due to a water main break, Colorado Springs Utilities said.
Utilities is asking southbound drivers to use Palmer Park Boulevard west to Circle Drive, south on Circle and east on Galley Road. The detour for the traffic block changed about 10:30 a.m. due to excessive traffic on Chelton Road.
All northbound lanes are open.
The rupture was reported about 2:30 a.m. Friday