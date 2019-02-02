Roundup of Saturday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
2:49 p.m.
Southbound Academy is closed at Airport Road due to a crash involving multiple motorcycles, police tweeted.
Avoid the area.
1:51 p.m.
A crash that occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday has snarled traffic on Interstate 25 between Tomah Road, exit 174, and Plum Creek Parkway, exit 191.
All lanes are open, but cars are backed up to Spruce Mountain Road, Colorado Department of Transportation traffic cameras show.
CDOT warned drivers of "extremely long backups" and delays.