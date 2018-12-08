water main break 120718
Southbound Academy reopened Saturday afternoon after a water main break shut down all lanes of traffic early Friday.

The rupture was reported about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Colorado Springs Utilities finished paving over the site just after 1 p.m.

