The two left southbound lanes on Interstate 25 have reopened between mile marker 184 and 182 near Castle Rock after a multivehicle crash prompted a closure lasting over an hour, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved. Gazette news partner KKTV is reporting upwards of 20 vehicles involved, but that number is not yet confirmed with officials.

The accident was reported closed just before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. As of 12:12 p.m., it was announced the roadway has been reopened.

This article will be updated once more information is received.