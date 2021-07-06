Colorado Springs police blocked off a road in the southeast part of the city Tuesday afternoon while they investigated a home and several people in it.
At around 2 p.m., Colorado Springs SWAT units swarmed a home near Brush Creek Road and Sand Creek after detectives with the police department's Motor Vehicle Theft Task Force located several individuals with warrants in the home in connection with an investigation.
Several of the people in the home were taken into custody, Sergeant Robert McCafferty said.
As a part of the investigation, Brush Creek Road was closed down for several hours. McCafferty said that police left the scene at around 7 p.m.