Road crews will temporarily close east- and westbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard beginning Friday as work continues on a $161 million road safety project that will make it safer and easier to get to military facilities in the Colorado Springs area, Colorado Department of Transportation officials announced Wednesday.

Southbound Interstate 25 between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain also will see a right lane closure 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, the east- and westbound lanes of South Academy under I-25, as well as a portion of southbound I-25, will see full evening and overnight closures as crews work to pour a concrete deck on the overhead interstate bridges.

Drivers heading south on I-25 will be detoured using the Exit 135 off- and on-ramps , cross South Academy and reenter I-25 between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Here is a full list of traffic impacts and detours:

South Academy Boulevard closures

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., full closure of eastbound lanes under I-25.

• Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. full closure of westbound lanes under I-25.

South Academy Boulevard detours

• Eastbound traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado 16 (Exit 132A), where they will turn left and reenter I-25 north to South Academy Boulevard.

• Westbound traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Avenue/South Circle Drive (Exit 138), where they will turn left and reenter I-25 south to South Academy Boulevard.

In the event of bad weather, CDOT said, construction on South Academy will be rescheduled to begin Sunday evening, during the same time frame. Work on I-25 would be rescheduled to Monday night.

The work is part of four regional projects that make up the $161 million Military Access, Mobility and Safety Improvement Project, scheduled to be completed in 2024, according to the project website. The work aims to make it safer and easier to get to military facilities in and around Colorado Springs, while also improving connectivity, freight access and the regional economy, state and local officials have said.