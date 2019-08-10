Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.