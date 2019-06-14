Colorado Springs police were looking for two people who robbed a local convenience store early Friday on the northeast side of the city.
The crime was reported around 3:15 a.m. at the 5800 block of North Academy Boulevard near Vickers Drive.
The clerk told police that two suspects were armed with handguns and demanded money. Officer said the suspects got away with cash and other items from the store, but the clerk was not hurt.
If you have any information about this crime, you can contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 444-7240.