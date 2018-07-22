The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting Sunday morning in eastern El Paso County, according to a sheriff's office tweet.
El Paso County sheriff's deputy wounded exchanging fire with suspect in marijuana-related killing; 2 left dead
The sheriff's office said the shooting happened near the town of Rush on Colorado 94 - about 40 miles east of Colorado Springs.
"Suspect in fatal shooting on Highway 94 described as a white male with black hair in his mid 20's," the sheriff's office tweeted about 9 a.m. "We encourage the community to be vigilant and call 911 if you see anything suspicious."
