A 3 ½-month search for a man — who was considered a “person of interest” in the strangulation death of his 70-year-old father — ended last Thursday after he was arrested by Colorado Springs police, court records show.
Bobby Joe Berry, 44, was arrested on suspicion of the possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance, attempt to influence a public servant and theft between $300 and $750, records show.
El Paso County sheriff's detectives were looking for Berry after his father, Darrell Berry, was found dead May 13 inside a home on El Paso Boulevard in Manitou Springs, with signs of blunt force trauma and strangulation, according to an autopsy report that ruled the father’s death a homicide and a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Colorado Springs police officers arrested Bobby Joe Berry Aug. 27 in the 100 block of E. Dale St. after a caller reported he was sleeping in their family's car, a spokesman for the department said. When officers confronted Berry, he gave a fictitious name.
Police said he stole a bike worth approximately $520 and that he allegedly had a small amount of methamphetamine and a firearm
A spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, who is leading the investigation into Darrell Berry's death, previously declined to provide details as to why detectives were looking for Bobby Joe Berry, citing the ongoing investigation. As of Monday afternoon, she could not confirm if he would face any additional charges.
Jail records show he is being held at the El Paso County jail without bond.