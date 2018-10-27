A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday in the killing of his mother after her body was found in a southeast Colorado Springs apartment, police said.
Lake Smith was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Judy Smith, 47. He is being held without bond in the El Paso County jail, according to inmate records.
Judy Smith's body was discovered by maintenance workers about 9:40 a.m. at the Summit Creek Apartments, 1940 S. Chelton Road, police said. The Coroner's Office ruled her death a homicide following an autopsy.
Police have not said how she was killed. The death is the city's 27th homicide this year.