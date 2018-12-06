A 23-year-old man was arrested in the shooting death of his father Monday afternoon, Colorado Springs police said.
Patrick Salazar-Bustamante was arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter. He is being held at the El Paso County jail on a $10,000 bond.
His father, 50-year-old Patrick Bustamante, was found dead just after 4 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Galley Road, police said. He was hit by a single round fired from a weapon being handled by his son.
Bustamante’s death is the 33rd homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 31 homicides.
