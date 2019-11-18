A man who was shot and killed at a southeastern Colorado Springs apartment complex last week was identified as 43-year-old Edwin Junior Morales, police said Monday in a news release.
The shooting happened Wednesday inside an apartment at Summit Creek Apartments, 1940 S. Chelton Road.
Police have arrested Morales' son, 21-year-old Edwin Jay Morales, in the shooting.
Morales’ death is the 22nd homicide in Colorado Springs in 2019. At this time last year, the city had 31 homicides.
Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
Officers received a report of shots fired about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the apartments, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.