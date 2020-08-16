Editor's note: This is the first installment of a two-part series of conversations with area superintendents. This week we talk to superintendents whose school districts have resumed learning, or that will this week. Next week we'll talk to the remaining superintendents, whose districts resume learning then.
The 2020-2021 school year will be one for the history books, no question.
It follows an academic year historic in its own right, with traditional learning at Colorado schools ending in March, when Gov. Jared Polis ordered schools closed for in-person learning to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
There was education before the pandemic, and education after.
And that's a good thing, many contend.
"We have a chance to reshape how we deliver education," said John Rogerson, one of Harrison School District 2's two superintendents. "Those people standing on the sidelines, waiting for things to go back to normal — things aren't going to go back to normal. Normal wasn't quite working."
Some local education leaders leapt at the opportunity to discuss district news that would otherwise make headlines, but hadn't this year due to the pandemic.
Others, though weary of the virus wreaking havoc on American society, shifted the conversation back to COVID, calling it the most significant hurdle their districts have ever faced.
Here's an update on Pikes Peak regions districts as teachers embark on a school year like no other, navigating a brave new world that entails educating children — perhaps at their own peril.
Miami Yoder Joint School District 60
Aug. 11 start
In-person education
Ask superintendent and secondary principal Dwight Barnes what might be different at his schools this year, and he'll tell you: "I'm back at normal."
The district was the first in the region to return to school — on Aug. 11 — and is only offering in-person learning. It's not offering an online option due to limited internet access in the area. Last spring, when schools were forced into remote learning, a third of students weren't online, Barnes said.
"We're running business as usual," he said. "Part of it is, the number of cases here are very, very limited. It helps us to be able to do that. All my staff have returned, and it's a really good start to the year."
The district is following Polis' mask mandate for students 11 and older, as well as staff, and has developed a few hygiene protocols. Desks have been arranged in traditional rows instead of grouped together. And attendance at the annual "welcome back" barbecue was low, but, "we wanted to try to get ourselves started normally, and that's what we've done. We're rolling."
That's the beauty of being a small district, Barnes said.
"Rural schools are in a much different situation than larger schools," he said. "It's a different world."
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8
Monday start
Remote start for secondary students; in-person and online options
As the region's most diverse district, Fort-Fort Carson might have its work cut out for it now more than ever.
Not only is the district prioritizing a return to in-person education in the middle of a pandemic, it's attending to the needs of students in the wake of the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement this year, said Lori Cooper, assistant superintendent.
"One of the things we're most proud of is that we've really paid attention and listened to our community regarding equity," said Cooper, adding that the district has taken the events surrounding the killing in Minneapolis of a Black man, George Floyd, this spring "to heart."
"It was an opportunity for us, when the headlines were happening, to be introspective and look at our own processes and practices and do self-reflection as a district," she said.
It's equipped its principals with training on "understanding implicit bias and recognizing it when you see it," she said. "We're going to evaluate our ongoing equity practices across the district this year. The goal is really to develop a strategic plan for us to keep it front and center, while we're also navigating the pandemic."
Another area of emphasis this fall: reconnecting with students.
"We're going to progress slowly through the curriculum," she said. "Kids have been out of school for six months. They're going to come with some trauma, and we really want to get the focus back on building those relationships, socially and emotionally, before we ever start working on the curriculum. It's not on hold, but we're pumping the breaks a bit."
Also on the back burner: formal assessments.
"We need to get kids back into the routine of instruction before we're ever able to address gaps with any kind of certainty," she said. "Kids are going to be rusty. We want to get them back into routines and get their school brains going again before we do those larger diagnostic assessments.
"We've got to get them confident again. I'm confident there will be some loss, but if we do it right, I think it will be less than we think."
A blessing of the pandemic, she said, is that it "really forced our hand" when it came to the melding of learning with technology.
"Blended learning was an option," she said. You did it if it really fit your style of teaching. Now it's a part of your daily routine. I love that. That's the world our kids live in."
Calhan School District
Tuesday start
In-person education
COVID-19 health and safety measures aside, there isn't much different about Calhan schools this year compared to last year.
As it should be, says Superintendent David Slothower.
"I think schools have the obligation to be the institution that reintroduces normalcy, with all of the structure we have in place to keep people safe," he said. "But being with your classmates, speaking with your teacher — that is the way back to normalcy, which I really believe students need.
"We're hoping that, other than safety measures, not much else has changed. That's intentional."
The district continues to expand its career and technical education program by adding two new greenhouses for use in horticulture classes, part of its vocational agriculture program. It's also expanding its business program, Slothower said, and is putting a focus on increasing communication with parents of all grades.
And it's innovating when it comes to adapting to COVID, he said. The district is increasing the use of iPads in elementary school and will allow students in third grade and above to take them home, better positioning the district to adapt to remote learning, if necessary.
To reduce the movement of students and teachers and maintain the integrity of cohorts, students will remain in their rooms for music class, and the teacher will broadcast from his or her room into theirs via Zoom. Singing will be done outdoors, and if there's inclement weather, lesson plans will shift to discussions of music theory and similar topics, he said, adding that physical education will be held outside whenever possible.
"We will have monitored and regular hand hygiene," Slothower said. "Space will be mandated — all those safety protocols that are sometimes not observed by all of us in our homes and in our daily walk of life.
"The ironic thing about this school this fall is that it will be the cleanest, safest place kids go."
Lewis Palmer School District 38
Wednesday start
Remote start for middle school students; in-person and online options
At Lewis Palmer, coronavirus means many things — among them a delayed 100th anniversary celebration for its first unified school building, affectionately known as "Big Red."
"We did have some things planed as far as festivities, tours — recognizing the 100 years of excellence that has taken place in the building, but really more so in the community," he said. "We've had to postpone that due to the pandemic."
The delayed celebration is just one of the many effects the pandemic has had on the district: "It's very hard to find too many things that aren't working from a place of how we're addressing the pandemic. It's all-consuming."
Amidst all the change, the district is launching a new pilot program that will allow alternative schedules for high school students based on individual needs, coupled with targeted academic and mental health supports throughout the day.
It was one of five awarded a grant from the state Education Department to launch such a program, he said.
"We think it's something that could potentially evolve into a more widespread program in both of our high schools."
As for the pandemic, "it's been an exercise in being as flexible and innovative as we can," he said.
Harrison School District 2
Tuesday start
Mostly remote start for secondary students; in-person and online options
The pandemic isn't keeping Harrison School District 2 down, its dual superintendents say.
Despite the remote learning all Colorado students were forced into last spring, graduation rates, once official, will prove to be some of the highest ever, said Superintendent Wendy Birhanzel.
Like so many superintendents, Birhanzel and John Rogerson say the pandemic has forced necessary and good change. Among them is the district will now offer a laptop to every student, set to be in hands by Tuesday.
The district also provides itself with offering parents a "real choice" of online or in-person learning this semester, saying that students will not be locked into choosing one or the other for a quarter or even a semester, as with some local districts.
They're also offering flexibility in schedule. While students will be able to log in from home and participate with their class synchronously, lessons are recorded, and students can access them later in the day if they need to do their learning in the evening, Birhanzel said.
"We're supporting students in the moment, but providing flexibility," she said.
"We didn't want our students sitting in front of laptops for six hours a day — that's not realistic or good learning," Rogerson added.
The pandemic has undoubtedly been tragic, Rogerson said, but "it's an opportunity for education to take a look at what's going to be different going forward."
Falcon District 49
Tuesday start
Mostly remote start; in-person and online options
During what is likely to be a breakout year for online K-12 education, it's no surprise that Falcon has doubled the size of its Springs Studio for Academic Excellence, its multidistrict online program.
"Even though we doubled capacity, we more than filled it before the first day of school," said Chief Education Officer Peter Hilts. "There's a huge demand for online."
Navigating during the pandemic hasn't been easy, but "being agile is in our DNA," he said. "We have hundreds of talented teachers who have been using online platforms for years. We have many thousands of students who have been completing online lessons, submitting projects online — we've been doing that for a decade."
Not only is online education old hat to the district, but so is concurrent enrollment, which allows students to receive both high school and college coursework for classes they take.
Falcon has more concurrent enrollment than all other districts combined, he said.
"We have a way to pay our teachers to get certified to become college instructors at our conventional campuses. We've saved families multiple millions of dollars in college tuition already. The savings just keeps growing."
In Hilts' estimation, the silver lining of the pandemic is that it has introduced "more families to another option."
"We have always been incredibly committed to choice," he said. "Choice is in our vision statement, to be the best choice. A lot of families don't think about choice.
"The pandemic is forcing people, in a good way, giving them access to options they didn't know about. That is part of why we're seeing such growth in online and optional programs."
Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1
Wednesday start
In-person and online options
In this historic mining town west of Colorado Springs, the pandemic is just one of numerous major changes to affect the local school district this school year.
"We had a 100% turnaround in our administrative staff," said new Superintendent Miriam Mondragon, a former Cripple Creek elementary school principal who was working for District 49 last year when she took the top education gig in the town. "That's big for a small district."
The district recently resurrected its online learning program and acquired Chromebooks for each student using COVID-19 federal relief funds, Mongradon said.
"Our teachers are becoming stronger in their technological capabilities," which will be of great benefit to students growing up in an increasingly digital society, she said.
She views her teachers not only as professionally nimble, but heroic.
"Our staff have chosen to risk their own safety and well being to continue educating Cripple Creek-Victor students," she said. "We look at it as, 'We're warriors.' We're not armed with shields and spears; we're armed with masks and hand sanitizer.
"Ultimately, they're here because our kids matter that much to them."